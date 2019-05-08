Reps To Probe Presidential Amnesty Programme On Alleged Fraud

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe alleged monumental fraud rocking the Presidential Amnesty Programme of the Federal Government put in place to address youths arms struggle in the Niger Delta region.

The decision follows the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon.Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa who noted that the Presidential Amnesty Programme was a lofty initiative introduced by the Federal Government to quell armed struggles by Niger Delta agitators for a better deal in Nigeria’s oil producing areas.

Obasa further noted that the programme’s cardinal objective was to grant pardon to Agitators and to rehabilitate them through productive ventures in order to build capacities and competence in the youths of the Niger Delta region.

He said, “informed that since the proclamation of the Amnesty Programme, the Federal Government has spent a lot of resources in training many youths and area boys both locally and internationally; and recently the Federal Government paid the sum of N8.5 billion into the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s TSA Account for execution of this lofty idea”.

The lawmaker expressed concerns over the recent media reports and outcry of massive looting at the Kaiama Amnesty Center between 14 and 16 February 2019 where security agents, the coordinator of center and unknown persons we’re alleged to have carted away equipment worth billions of Naira in the Starter Pack warehouse allegedly to the knowledge of the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty.

According to him, media reports of massive corruption and outright embezzlement of funds meant for execution of the programme’s objectives hence it became imperative to investigate these allegations for good of the Niger Delta people and the nation at large.

He argued that failure of the House to act timeouely could lead to the Amnesty Programme to suffer wreckage and the essence of the programme eroded.

Consequently, the House set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the matter and was expected to reports back to the House in two weeks time.