Wike Blames Oil Companies For Insecurity In Niger Delta

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has blamed multinational oil companies for the high level of insecurity in the Niger Delta region, saying they patronize cultists for surveillance jobs.

He stated that the politicization of security in Nigeria is responsible for the insecurity across the country, saying that when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

Wike spoke Wednesday when the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “Shell is part of the major culprits. Shell divides communities to make sure that the people don’t work together. Shell don’t want to implement memorandum of understanding signed with communities.

“I sat in a meeting with Shell, Agip and Total. It was only that refused to implement the Memorandum of Understanding. Despite the actions of Shell, we shall continue to protect national assets.”

He urged the Government of Netherlands to give Rivers State the support to tackle insecurity in the state, saying: “The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced.”

On the Ogoni clean up, Wike stated that the Federal Government has not shown seriousness and commitment to the project, pointing out that they are only interested in the political gain of the project.

The governor said he remains committed to all his campaign promises, saying that he will work towards fulfilling them during his second term.

He said: “Every promise made, we will try to actualize them. Youths will have 40 percent in the new cabinet. This 40 percent will cover men and women.

“There will be another 20 percent for women. This means that women will have more than 20 percent in the next cabinet.”

Wike called on the Netherlands Embassy to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of job creation.

Earlier in her remarks, the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs Marian Van De Cappello congratulated the governor on his well deserved victory during the governorship election.

De Cappello commended Wike for initiating reconciliation between political gladiators in the state, saying with reconciliation, the state experience peace and development.

The Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, who praised the governor for pledging to increase women and youth participation in his next cabinet, said she was also in the state to participate in the clean up of Ogoni.