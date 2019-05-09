6 Million Girls Out Of School In Nigeria, Says Mrs Fayemi

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has lamented the increasing number of out of school children in the country, saying the number of girl children that are out of school were over six million out of the 10.5 million that lacked access to formal education in the country.

Mrs. Fayemi also revealed that women political representations at the National Assembly and other levels of government were abysmal, expressing optimism that things will get better with the gradual conscious efforts being made to sensitize women.

She stated this on Thursday while delivering the 5th distinguished lecture tagged, ‘Clapping With One Hand: ‘Female Education, Leadership and the Quest for National Development,’’ held at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo city, Ondo State.

Mrs Fayemi in the lecture noted that the level of insecurity in the Northeast region of the country and incessant kidnapping of children and young girls in other parts of Nigeria had affected education of many children, saying these would have a dire implication on the future of Nigeria.

Millions of woman and girls, according to her are still suffering from feminization of poverty, lack of access to basic resources, diseases, violent conflict and the complex use of culture.

She said, “The activities of the Boko Haram has had a devastating effect on millions of citizens, especially women and children. Their education had been affected so badly that the effect will be felt for many years to come.

“Nigeria currently had one of the highest rates of out of school children which statistics pegged at 10.5 m with female accounted for 60 per cent of them.

“There are also 1.9m millions of Nigerians living in Internally Displaced Camps around the country and over one million of them are women and girls, with the attendant risks this poses.

Mrs. Fayemi added that, “If you look at the configuration of the National Assembly since 2011, women representation has always been very bad and this has not given women the opportunity to participate in setting legal framework that regulates governance.

“It was better in 2011, dropped in 2015, but became worse in 2019. These shouldn’t discourage us from continually demand for our rights.

She revealed that women had been at the receiving end of government’s inept disposition and lack of political will to implement laws like gender based violence prohibition law, equal opportunities law, girls child law among others, to put female gender in a safety net.

” Crimes against women are on the increase. Gender violence , rapes, trafficking , sexual exploitation , discrimination and kidnapping, among others. All these make the atmosphere very unsafe for women.

“Religious and cultural conservatism, inaccessible political machinery and godfather’s syndrome , lack of financial investment required for political office , violence and intimidation , are also factors that are limiting women and reducing their capacities to rise to the top”, she said.