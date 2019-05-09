Adamawa: NEMA Boss Laments Poor Funding Of SEMA

The poor funding of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has been identified, as major constraints bedeviling quick emergency situations, in many states of the country.

The NEMA State Coordinator, for Adamawa/Taraba states, Abani Garki, made the observation at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Yola Thursday.

Garki said the duties expected of SEMA to carry out at states levels, has been saddled on NEMA, despite numerous emergency cases seeking solutions.

“The absence of strong and well-founded SEMAs in most states, makes things difficult for NEMA in most states of the federation.

“A situations that should be handled by SEMA are left for NEMA which gets weighed down by manpower and technical challenges,” Abani Garki said.

He added that, NEMA which is a federal government agency is expected to be complement SEMA ideally, created and funded by each state government.

“The Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA), expected to be owned and managed by respective LGAs does not exist”.

The Coordinator, expressed the regret that while SEMAs were characteristically incapacitated by poor funding, LEMA does not exist in most LGAs.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) reiterated a warning that 74 LGAs across the states of the federation would be highly probable to be affected by flooding this year,

NIHSA said another 279 LGAs may fall under ‘probable flood risk LGAs.’

The Meeting attended by agencies and NGOs with related crisis-mitigating mandates was to rob minds, where issues on flooding likely to affect state as the rainy season deepens were discussed

A study of the ‘Annual Flood Outlook 2019’ prepared by NIHSA which Aliyu Muhammed provided, indicates that in Adamawa State, Guyuk and Lamurde are ‘highly probable flood risk LGAs’ while Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, and Yola South fall in the category of ‘probable flood risk LGAs.’

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who wrote the Forward to the Annual Flood Outlook 2019, says that in the seven years of NIHSA predicting probability of flood events, “the level of accuracy of the forecast has improved significantly.”

He adds that the flood level of 2018 was similar to that of 2012, but that improved monitoring and heightened awareness created by NIHSA reduced the devastation of flooding in 2018″

Akwa Ibom, Delta, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and Sokoto are the states with at least 10 LGAs to be affected by highly probable or probable flood risk this year, according to NIHSA’s Annual Flood Outlook.