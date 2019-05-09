Bayero Honours Anti-Graft Agency’s Invitation, 2 Others Shun

Emir Muhammad Sunusi 11 aide, Alhaji Isa Bayero, on Thursday honoured the invitation of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, even as two other invitees refused to show up to answer questions over allegations of financial misappropriation of the Kano Emirate funds.

In an interview, shortly after he was quizzed, for about one hour, Bayero told newsmen, that he was mandated to report tomorrow, with some classified documents, which he did not disclosed to newsmen.

According to him, when he appeared before the investigation panel, he was presented, with some documents, which he went through and requested for more time to study and return the documents.

”I was not given any specific time to report but if I am able to go through the documents (today), May 9, I will call back the following day to face the panel for further interrogation.”

However, he expressed satisfaction, with the probe, adding that subsequently the truth will prevail.

During Thursday’s interrogation, only Alhaji Isa Bayero appeared before the panel of investigators, while the other three invitees failed to honour the invitation.

When asked, why the other invitees, failed to show up, Isa Bayero simply, said he is not their mouthpiece and he was at the Anti-graft agency to represent himself