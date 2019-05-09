Benue Indigenes React As FG Mulls State Police

Citizens of Benue state have been rejoicing over the move by the Federal government to create state police.

A resident of Kastina Ala who has deserted her home for fear of attack and is taking refuge in Makurdi with a relation Franca Adawa whose husband Mr. Adawa was slaughtered by the bandits said she believe the creation of the state police would help the state government and authorities concerned to effectively monitor the activities of the police and give proper directives.

According to her, if the citizens of the state who knows every terrain would be employed most of the people within the communities will be free to give information concerning security threat to the police.

A resident of Makurdi town, Jimin Geoffrey, said the move by the FG to create the state police is long overdue, according to him this will help the state government in improving the security of the state.

“For me, I think the move by the FG to create state police is a welcome development, because of how the police operate, the state governors have limited powers to command the security outfits at the state level because they are control by the FG”

“So this makes the fight against insecurity a bit difficult, the Governors are called the chief security of the state but in the real sense they are not in charge of the state security, so if the state police is created, I believe the governor will have direct command by giving them directives on what they should do in order to fight crime. So I strongly believe that, the move will improve security in the affected communities

Also reacting, a PDP stakeholders Alhaji Ibrahim Ndabagi described the move as a welcome development, adding that it will make the governors have direct control on both the internal and external security of the state.

“This move by the FG government, will draw the security closer to the people where criminals will be easily identified”

He however lamented inadequate funding as a bane that will hinder the effective state policing, even as he call on the FG government to allocate adequate funds for the takeoff of the state police to take care of their training and other logistics.

“Even though some politicians may want to take advantage of the state policing for their selfish interest, it is still better than the FG controlled security apparatus because the people that will be employed will be those that knows the terrain very well and they will be able to liaise with the community leaders to fish out perpetrators of various crimes in the affected communities.