Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hang Over Murder

A Benin High Court on Thursday, has sentenced to death a house wife and her pastor for the murder of a senior staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Benin City, Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo.

The woman, Eniobong Isonguyo was the wife of the deceased before his death while the second convict, Pastor Udoka Ukachukwu was the head of their church.

The court presided over by Hon. Justice Imadegbelo heard that the deceased was killed by a sharp object in his car by the said pastor and set ablaze in the car in conspiracy with his wife who was then pregnant for the pastor.

The court was also told by police prosecutor how some millions of naira and landed properties belonging to the deceased were transferred to the said pastor.

A team of state counsel also told the court that the murder of Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo was carried out by the convicts in order to cover up the pregnancy accusation by the deceased who was then asking questions about the woman’s pregnancy while he was away.

The court also heard how one of the defendants who is the pastor was told by the woman to wait on the route of her husband to work and stop him for a ride.

The plan paid off as the man eventually stopped and gave the pastor a ride along Sapele road in Benin City.

During the ride, the said pastor then brought out a sharp object and smashed him on his neck before opening the petrol tank where he sipped out fuel and burnt him beyond recognition. Police autopsy later revealed the cause of death.

The high court judge then sentenced the two persons to death. They are to die by hanging. The woman who was 4 months pregnant then, later gave birth in Benin prison.