CRIME
Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hang Over Murder
A Benin High Court on Thursday, has sentenced to death a house wife and her pastor for the murder of a senior staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Benin City, Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo.
The woman, Eniobong Isonguyo was the wife of the deceased before his death while the second convict, Pastor Udoka Ukachukwu was the head of their church.
The court presided over by Hon. Justice Imadegbelo heard that the deceased was killed by a sharp object in his car by the said pastor and set ablaze in the car in conspiracy with his wife who was then pregnant for the pastor.
The court was also told by police prosecutor how some millions of naira and landed properties belonging to the deceased were transferred to the said pastor.
A team of state counsel also told the court that the murder of Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo was carried out by the convicts in order to cover up the pregnancy accusation by the deceased who was then asking questions about the woman’s pregnancy while he was away.
The court also heard how one of the defendants who is the pastor was told by the woman to wait on the route of her husband to work and stop him for a ride.
The plan paid off as the man eventually stopped and gave the pastor a ride along Sapele road in Benin City.
During the ride, the said pastor then brought out a sharp object and smashed him on his neck before opening the petrol tank where he sipped out fuel and burnt him beyond recognition. Police autopsy later revealed the cause of death.
The high court judge then sentenced the two persons to death. They are to die by hanging. The woman who was 4 months pregnant then, later gave birth in Benin prison.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
NAF Championing Technology Revolution With Research, Devt Initiative
JAMB And Exam Cheats
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Kano Govt Weakens Emir Sanusi’s Powers, Splits Emirate
- ENERGY24 hours ago
Reps Halt Oil Exploration In Ogwu Ikpele, Anambra State
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Imposition Of NASS Leaders Has Never Worked – Ndume
- POLITICS24 hours ago
PDP Govs Deny Plans To Hold Retreat In Dubai
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Wike Blames Oil Companies For Insecurity In Niger Delta
- EDITORIAL12 hours ago
The Gbagyi People Of FCT
- COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY23 hours ago
NACCIMA Wants Implementation Of Policy To Curb Illegal Mining