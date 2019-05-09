Bribery Allegation: Siasia Threatens To Sue Accuser

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has threatened to sue a professional footballer, Dickson Nwakaeme who plies his trade at Pahang FA in the Malaysia Super League over allegation of bribery.

Nwakaeme had alleged that the former U-23 coach to 2008 Beijing Olympic in China asked him to pay money before making the Nigeria team for the tournament.

In his words, ‘the way Siasia asked me to pay for Beijing 2008. So sad. They’re killing our football and talents,” Nwakaeme was quoted as saying.

Siasia told thebreakingtimes.com on Tuesday that he is ready to sue whoever is behind allegation.

“The player in question need some mental examination. I don’t know this player from anywhere. In fact, it is very unfortunate.

“I am suing anybody behind the story for defamation of character. I pick my players from your skills and ability to play is my number 1 to number 3 requirements. I have spent my own money to develop talents. I have spent my own money to take care of players. . I have never asked any penny from any player or any one. I don’t know this player to start with. I don’t know him. I can’t remember him coming to my camp. I must get to the end and bottom of this matter,” Siasia said.