Detractors And Leadership Of Presidential Amnesty Programme

There are self seeking politicians who disguise as contractors and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and who believe that nothing works without them being at the centre of it. Although very few they are powerful and armed with insatiable desire for corrupt practices and sheer greed.

This community of desperate politicians have been the major reason the Presidential Amnesty programme haven’t truly met the aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta in the past.

It is public knowledge that before the appointment of Prof. Charles Dokubo as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by President Muhammadu Buhari, resources allocated and disbursed for various Amnesty programmes had ended in private pockets. However, it has not been business as usual at the Amnesty Office since

Prof. Charles Dokubo took over the mantle of leadership. The agency, prior to his appointment has been neck deep in fraudulent awards of contracts and non-execution of same by previous managements and so-called contractors. These political jobbers have resorted to petition writing to distract the agency. This is a known tactics that have however hit a stone at the right time.

Prof. Charles Dokubo understands what happened to his predecessors, thus has adopted a leadership based on accountability and transparency in dealing with contractors and actual beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

On assumption of duty in March 2018, Prof. Dokubo publicly declared that he was not in the office to satisfy any one’s greed but to refocus the programme for sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

The ambitions of the frivolous petition writers and unnecessary distraction of Prof. Charles Dokubo is one that is simply clouded in ignorance and sheer selfishness.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme which chief objective is to contribute to security stabilisation in the Niger Delta through the disarmament, demobilisation, rehabilitation and sustainable re-integration of ex-militants as a precondition for medium and long term development is a very strategic and important programme for the peace and overall development of the region thus shouldn’t be associated with those whose stock in trade is to short-change the future of the region to fatten their selfish pockets.

Prof Charlie Dokubo is a man of unquestionable character and integrity and a firm believer in the anti-corruption crusade of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Diligently and transparently, Prof Charlie Quaker Dokubo has awarded over 2000 contracts based on merit, in less than one year in office.

He has also initiated a career development training, empowerment, and business set up for over 10, 000 Amnesty delegates in different skills. The programmes are aimed at actualising his administration’s sustainable re-integration programme for ex- agitators of the Niger Delta in line with the federal government’s policy on youth employment and jobs creation.

Beyond the subliminal invidious attacks, innuendos, vilification, spurious and frivolous petitions, one can emphatically confirm that Prof. Charles Dokubo still enjoys the overwhelmingly support of all Niger Delta people which is visible in the several endorsements that he had received from major groups in the region.

The Presidential Amnesty programme has empowered the teeming youths in the Niger Delta and has successfully redirected their energy towards profitable and sustainable rural investment opportunities that provide the required money to meet their daily needs and contribute meaningfully to their immediate environment, and the economy of the nation.

We as members of Buhari Re-election Marshal group, wholeheartedly thank Mr President for the appointment of Prof. Charles Dokubo, a round peg in a round hole, to reinvigorate the Presidential Amnesty Programme to meet the needs of the region and fulfill the expectations of its initiators.

– Joy, National Coordinator, Buhari Re-Election Marshal, writes from Abuja