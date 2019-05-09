Emefiele: Uba Sani Commends PMB, Says CBN Gov Building Vibrant Economy

Senator elect for Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Dr. Uba Sani, has described the renomination of Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank Governor for second term by President Muhammadu Buhari as commendable, saying he introduced many measures in a bid to strengthen the apex bank.

In his reaction over the reappointment of Emefiele, Uba Sani, in a statement said patriotic Nigerians are happy with Buhari’s action.

The statement reads: ” News of the re-nomination of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank Governor for second term by President Muhammadu Buhari must gladden the hearts of genuine Nigerian patriots interested in the progress of our country and the building of a vibrant and dynamic economy.

This bold and well thought through decision by Mr. President is highly commendable and must be fully supported by all and sundry as we reposition our economy to confront the monumental challenges facing our dear nation”

I am particularly happy at this vote of confidence in Mr. Emefiele. That is one man I can fully attest to his integrity, forthrightness, competence, resourcefulness and innovativeness.

He has introduced so many measures in a bid to strengthen the CBN and make it a truly world class apex financial institution. Critical and strategic thinking goes into the formulation of our monetary policies. He has also been able to reasonably steady the Naira against international currencies. The CBN has also initiated and executed projects in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility. Above all, Mr. Emefiele provided the needed leadership as we battled and eventually wriggled out of recession.

He added: “Mr. Emefiele’s giant strides have also received profuse commendations from the International Monetary (IMF), the World Bank and other international financial institutions. Banks and other key financial institutions in Nigeria have equally expressed confidence in Mr. Emefiele’s ability to take our economy to the Next Level. Mr. President indeed got it right.

My congratulations to Mr. Godwin Emefiele on his renomination. May the good Lord by guide and strengthen him in the arduous task ahead” Uba Sani said.