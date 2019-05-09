BUSINESS
FG Seals Firm Over Illegal Charcoal Export
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, (NESREA), has shut down one of the facilities owned by a Chinese company, Kwo Chief Investment Limited over illegal production and exportation of charcoal in Nigeria.
The facility is located at Obimo in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State. The sealing was as a result of public complaints on the activities of the company, which compelled NESREA to dispatch its officers in order to investigate the allegations leveled against the company.
Investigation however revealed that the company was operating illegal charcoal production facilities at Ikem and Obimo in Isi-Uzo and Nsukka local government areas of Enugu State respectively without permit.
This runs contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Control of Charcoal Production Export) Regulations 2014 which stated that ‘A person shall not undertake or engage in any undertaking or activity relating to commercial charcoal production or handling without a valid permit issued by the federal or state department of forestry.”
The regulation also provided that, ‘A person shall not be granted a permit for charcoal production without having a reforestation and rehabilitation plan for the area from where the charcoal will be derived or produced.”
This is happening at a time when the federal government has banned the production of charcoal for export except for local commercial production, which is allowed within the ambits of the law. The matter would be charged to court as soon as possible.
