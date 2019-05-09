Finland’s Social Democrats said yesterday they would seek a centre-left governing coalition with the Centre Party and three smaller partners following a parliamentary election last month.

The Social Democrats (SDP) came out on top in the April 14 election for the first time in 20 years but with a record low 17.7 per cent of the vote, forcing them to align with other parties to form a government. SDP chairman, Antti Rinne said he would work on forming a coalition with outgoing Prime Minister

Juha Sipila’s Centre Party as his main partner, while other partners would be the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party. If Rinne secures the coalition behind a joint program, he would steer Finland a step leftward after Sipila’s center-right government, which included the right-leaning National Coalition.

He would also succeed in keeping the nationalist, eurosceptic Finns Party, which came second in the election at 17.5 per cent, only 0.2 per cent stressed that Baghdad was continuing to seek a balanced relationship with all of its “friends and neighbors, including neighboring Iran.”

“Iraq is building its relationships with all on the basis of putting Iraq’s interests first,” said a statement from his office released on Wednesday. Pompeo said the purpose of the meeting was to also let Iraqi officials know more about “the increased threat stream that we had seen” so they could effectively protect U.S. forces. behind the SDP, out of the government despite a rapid growth in their popularity.