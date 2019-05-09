Guarantee Nigerians’ Safety, PMB Orders Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to service chiefs to ensure that Nigerians go to the bed with their two eyes closed.

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas,disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting between President Buhari and security chiefs.

According to him, the meeting was just basically to appraise President Buhari of the security situation generally after his short vacation abroad.

The Naval chief said the security agencies briefed the president on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation.

He said “He has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.

Ibas, who stated that there have been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings, added that the security situation in the country is improving.

According to him “you will recall during the last meeting, the IG was directed to ensure and consequently various operations were set up; Puff Adder was one of the strategies. With the setup of that operations there have been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings.

“What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped. On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving.

On the kidnapped District Head of Daura, he said “Serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.

Present in the meeting include Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dan Ali; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Policy and Plan, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Achebi and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu.

Others are ; National Security Adviser, Alhaji Babagana Monguno; DG State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the D.G. NIA, Amb. Alhaji Rufai Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Saliu Usman. .