NEWS
IGP Adamu Rolls Out New Counter-kidnapping Strategies
…As Police rescue 27 kidnap victims
The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu, in continuation with its efforts at tackling kidnapping and other crimes, and to speedily bring to an end the current internal security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country, has rolled out new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.
Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba noted that “the new strategies, which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice. It is designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ currently going on in several states of the federation.
“The operation will involve the deployment of undercover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional Police units, the Force Intelligence Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Forces.”
Meanwhile, DCP Mba revealed that Police operatives from ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims including five Chinese nationals.
He explained that the Chinese citizens who were earlier kidnapped on 15th April, 2019 in Bobi, Niger state were safely and successfully rescued on 5th of May, 2019 from a forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, following painstaking investigative efforts, including both air and ground surveillance.
Two of the kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gun fire with the Police in the course of the rescue mission; and 22 other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara state and other parts of the country.
In addition, between January 2019 and the 1st week of May, 2019, a total of 270 suspected kidnappers were arrested, 275 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition recovered.
The IGP, while commending the general public for their understanding and supports so far, reassures the nation that the end to violent crimes and other sundry criminal activities is in sight.
He promised that the Force under his leadership will continue to work with other relevant stakeholders in the task of making Nigeria safer and better.
