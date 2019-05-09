Informal Sector Tax: Rivers Revenue Service To Meet Critical Stakeholders

Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS), Chief Adoage Norteh, has declared that the service will meet with critical stakeholders in the informal sector of the state economy to discuss ways of actualising a new tax plan for the sector.

Norteh, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, listed the critical stakeholders to include the transporters, traders’ unions, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Transport and the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Dismissing insinuations that taxing playing in the informal sectors would amount to double taxation, the RIRS boss said his administration will never harass citizens as far as they do the right thing.

Norteh said: “The idea of this meeting this morning is to unveil the new tax plan that we intend to carry out. It is not like we are not continuing with what we are doing but we are going to face the informal sector. The informal sector are most of these people that do not have organised businesses.

“The challenge we have had in our system is that not a lot of persons understand what tax is. People think that tax is for some people into especially those who are working.

“For those who work in the media, your tax is deducted when your salary is being paid, but for the person who is in the informal sector makes more money that those working and he thinks he should not pay tax.

“The other part is that there is a lot of confusion over what is a tax and a levy. If you have to pay something for putting your store somewhere, that is not a tax. That is a levy and if you like, call it dues for putting your store there.

“Tax is compulsory for everyone that earns income. That is income tax. But dues and levies are paid by only those who perform such duties to incur those dues or levies.

“There is a lot of noise about multiple taxation. In the Rivers State Revenue Service, we don’t engage in multiple taxation. Multiple taxation have become a thing of the past since we came on board. And we insist that people should not be harassed provided they do the right thing.”