Man Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday convicted and sentenced a drug dealer, Ejikeme Samuel to two years imprisonment for attempting to traffic 2.1 kilograms of a banned hard drug, Methamphetamine out of Nigeria.

Justice Oweibo handed down the verdict after the convict pleaded guilty to a one count charge of illegal drug dealing brought against him by the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The prosecutor, Ibrahim Abu had earlier told the court that the convict was arrested with the banned substance on February 25, 2018, during outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Mombasa, Kenya, at the departure hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos.

While reviewing the facts of the case, the lawyer tendered several exhibits which included, the convict extra-judicial statements, $200 and the seized drugs.

The convict’s lawyer, Bright Aikhegbe, did not opposed to the tendering and admissibility of the exhibits.

Abu therefore urged the court to pass a guilty verdict on the convict and sentence him accordingly.

But his lawyer, Aikhegbe, in his allocutor, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, as he is a first time offender and that he did not waste the precious time of the court.

The convict’s lawyer also informed the court that his client have been remorseful and had promised not to commit the act again if given a second chance.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Oweibo sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment and ordered that the convict’s jail term shall commence from the date of his arrest.