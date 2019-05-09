CRIME
Man Bags 4 Months Jail Term Over Internet Fraud
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday convicted an internet fraudster, Adebimpe Babajide Quadri, and sentenced him to four months in prison.
Quadri, who hide under the name ‘Angel’ to dupe his victims online, was found guilty of criminal impersonation in a one-count amended charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office.
The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to section 22 (4)(b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention e.t.c) Act, 2015.
The convict was originally arraigned on April 15, 2019 on a four-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence, contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (offences) Act, 2006 and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act, 2006.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He was, however, re-arraigned on May 8 on a lone-count charge after entering into a plea bargain agreement with the Commission. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge.
In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, urged the court to convict him accordingly.
The presiding judge, Justice P.I. Ajoku then convicted and jailed him for four months.
The four-month term, the judge ordered, will run from his day of arrest – February 13, 2019.
According to the judge, Quadri will also forfeit a sum of $400, one Samsung phone and one black Tecno k7 phone to the federal government.
