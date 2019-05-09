Nigerian Breweries To Hike Prices

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, said it plans to raise the prices of its products to grow revenue, profit and subsequently keep up with dividend payment for shareholders.

Addressing a pre-Annual General Meeting press briefing in Lagos, managing director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Jordi Bel, said with excise duty billed to increase again in June 2019, the company need to increase prices to compensate for inflation pressure and the impact of the excise tax.

He assured that the increase would not be across board, even as there would always be affordable products in its bouquet that cater to the need of every segment of the Nigerian society notwithstanding the planned hike.

NB’s revenue dropped by 4.25 per cent from N365.789 billion in 2017 to N350.226 billion last year, in what was blamed on the drop in disposable income of Nigerians, while excise duty expense rose by 21.42 percent to N25.837 billion from N21.27 billion. Cost of sales fell 1.76 per cent from N201.634 billion to N197.484 billion, bringing gross profit to N126.90 billion, down by 11.56 per cent from N143.49 billion in 2017.

Net profit for the year, therefore, dropped by 41.2 per cent from N33.009 billion in 2017 to N19.401 billion, following which the directors proposed a final dividend per share of N1.83 for approval by shareholders at the company annual general meeting holding on May 17, 2019, compared to N3.13 in the preceding year.

Speaking further on the result, Bel noted that the company’s cost did not increase at the double-digit growth rate recorded by the country in the year under review, duty partly to the increased flexibility of its nine brewery and malting plants across the country to produce more brands.

Despite the country’s negative per capita income last year, he assured that the company is here for the long haul with Nigeria’s population dynamics and interesting market presenting a huge potential for economic growth, especially as it is full of opportunities.

Bel assured also that the first quarter 2019 financials already show that the management’s strategy is working, even as the company continues to work with local farmers and vendors to develop local sourcing of raw materials.

The company’s local content is currently at 57 per cent, minus water, which also locally sourced. The biggest of which is sorghum being the biggest local ingredient, it is partnering with research institutions for higher yield sorghum for the farmers, followed by packaging materials.

Bel urged investors to continue taking a long-term view, assuring that NB has all the potentials for continued growth.