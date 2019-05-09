Nigerian Singer Loses N1m In Liverpool Vs Barca Bet

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike, popularly known as Kcee, has lost N1 million after betting that Barcelona would overcome Liverpool to advance in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool had lost the first leg of the semi-final tie 3-0 at Camp Nou, needing to outscore the Catalan giants to progress.

Before the start of the match, singer tweeted that one @mrchidozie, a die-hard Liverpool fan, would get the money if his team won.

“In as much as I’m not a Barca fan, but tonight Braca [sic] will beat Liverpool. On a one million naira bet with @mrchidozie,” the singer posted confidently on Twitter before the game.

However, it was to be one of those nights as Liverpool stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 win, in what is being described as one of the greatest comebacks in Champion’s League history.

Kcee had no choice but to cough up the cash to the happy fan, who couldn’t hide his excitement at winning what is a significant amount in a country where the minimum wage is around 30,000 naira ( $100) a month.

The young man became N1m richer as Liverpool incredibly trashed Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.Shortly after the game, @mrchidozie confirmed receipt of the sum of N1 million.

He wrote: “Thank you @LFC, bag secured. @iam_kcee Thank you my Oga were sabi pay . Tomorrow is another day.”

Meanwhile, Coach Jurgen Klopp called his Liverpool team “f—ing giants”.

“These boys are f—ing giants. Fine me for swearing if you want. These boys are giants.

“Creating this kind of emotional atmosphere together is so special. It’s all about the players. James Milner was crying at the end. It’s so special – the mix of potential and unbelievable heart — I’ve never seen it before.”

The team was without injured regulars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, and after the match Klopp said: “Putting in a performance like this on the pitch, it was so important — it shows what’s possible in football. It’s so nice, it’s really nice.

“We needed to be serious and cheeky — all the predictable things, Barcelona defend well – -we needed to be unpredictable. Ben Woodburn looked at me at the end and said ‘what happened?’”

Despite the overwhelming odds they faced to mount a comeback, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the players knew they could turn around the tie.

“Unbelievable. I don’t think many people gave us a chance. Before the game we knew that it would be difficult but it was still possible of course,” Henderson told BT Sport.