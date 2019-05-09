NLC Will Ensure Industrial Harmony In Kebbi – State Chair

The Kebbi state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will ensure that industrial harmony would continue to be sustained between the various unions in the state and Kebbi State government.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan made this known to newsmen in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

He said Kebbi state has been enjoying industrial harmony over the years which resulted into good cordial relationship between the Government and NLC.

“You are much aware that here in Kebbi state we have industrial harmony we don’t have crises not even within the unions or with the government ‘‘, he emphasized.

Alhassan who was recently elected as the new Kebbi State NLC Chairman promised to sustain industrial harmony amongst all unions within NLC continue to thrive in the state.

He described the current leadership crises that engulfed the state chapter of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) as unfortunate while appealing to all parties involved to sheath their swords and allow for amicable resolution of the matter.

He opined that NLC in the state had already wade into the matter with a view of resolving issues at stake.

”I am very surprise with what is happening in NCSU which is a strong member and affiliate of NLC and their Chairman was once the former Chairman of NLC in Kebbi State.

“As the mother Union, we played our role to ensure that we mediate and call all the aggrieved parties to resolve the issue amicably even before the matter reached their headquarters in Abuja” he said.