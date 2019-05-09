NRC Beefs Up Security At Abuja-Kaduna Rail

Worried by the rising traffic on the corridor and new security threats at the Abuja-Kaduna rail service, the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) has employed the services of private security guards to tackle the challenge.

Operations manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Sir Victor Adamu, who spoke during the training of private guards engaged to provide auxiliary security services on the corridor, said the NRC was not loosing sleep on security, hence the need for Kwochason Global Guards, the private security firm to provide security services on the corridor to respond to new security threats.

According to him, “This is one of the routine training of security guards. We take the issue of security serious more so that we are experiencing security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna highway which has pushed huge passenger traffic to the train service. So we are providing maximum security to passengers and our facilities on the rail corridor.”

The lead trainer, Mr. Oyelade John Gabriel, the chief superintendent of Corps (CSC) Private Guards Department, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Abuja Command said they were giving the guards basic security training.

According to him, “When you consider the recent insecurity across the country, this kind of training of private security guard is necessary. We have several topics to teach them. We have several topics lined up to teach them. We have topics on terrorism, access control, public relations on how they can treat train customers and internal crime prevention.

“We will also teach the private guards how to relate with state security agents like the police and Civil Defence. Their limitations and their powers, the cases to hand over to the police and the cases to handover to the Civil Defence because they are primary source of crime reporting.”

Company secretary, Kwochason Global Guards, Otor Lazarus, explained further that they have increased the guards, adding that they were being trained to be able to effectively man the exit and entry points’ management as well as surveillance services.

He also said the guards were being trained to be able to handle the new security gadgets that had been procured.