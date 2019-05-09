Osogbo Agog As Court Of Appeal Upholds Oyetola’s Election

Osogbo, Osun State capital was agog with wild jubilation on Thursday when the news of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which set aside the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal filtered in.

Some members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) trooped out in large number to major streets of Osogbo amid dancing and victorious songs.

The popular Olaiya junction was filled to capacity by drummers, local entertainers, the jubilant party members and security men who were at hand to prevent possible breakdown of law and order

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, even as it nullified the tribunal judgment that declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as valid winner of governorship election that held in the state in September, 2018.

In his reaction, the chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Hon Soji Adagunodo said the party will follow up the case at the apex court adding that what happened was the beauty of democracy.

Adagunodo who noted that the judgement was based on certain technicalities expressed optimism that his party and candidate will get his mandate restored at the Supreme Court.