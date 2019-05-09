NEWS
Putin Wants Collaboration Against neo-Nazism
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday called for collaboration against neo-Nazism as the country celebrated the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
“Russia is open for cooperation with all who are ready to counter terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism,” Putin said in a speech at a military parade in Moscow.
This week marks the 74th anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany that ended World War II in Europe.
The Allied victory remains an enduring source of national pride in Russia.
“More than 13, 000 military personnel participated in Thursday’s parade in central Moscow,’’ the Kremlin said in a statement.
It showcased 130 examples of Russian military equipment, including the advanced S-400 missile system.
“We call on all countries to recognise our shared responsibility for establishing an effective and equal security system,” Putin said on Red Square.
Former President of the neighbouring Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned a month and a half ago after decades as leader, sat beside Putin as a guest of honour during the festivities.
A suspected group of neo-Nazis, believed to have operated in the central Russian regions of Moscow, Vladimir and Ryazan, was detained in raids earlier this week.
The group has been accused of committing attacks on migrant workers.
Media reports said extremist literature promoting Nazism was seized during the searches.
Russia must continue to combat attempts to “heroize Nazism,’’ a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official, Grigory Lukyantsev, said this week in comments carried by state media.
Russia opposes “any attempt to falsify history, revise the results of the Second World War, heroize Nazism, and belittle or deny the feat of those who achieved this great victory,” state news agency, TASS, reported Lukyantsev as saying.
