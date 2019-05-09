Shippers’ Council Cooperative Society Set To Begin Rice Farming

The Multipurpose Staff Cooperative Society of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has expressed readiness of the executives to invest the cooperative funds into rice production in other to improve dividend of cooperators.

President of the cooperative, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, who made the disclosure yesterday during the 23 Annual General Meeting/Election of the cooperation, also said that the cooperative society had been able to improve saving to N185.4 million in 2018 up from N30.4 million recorded in 2017.

Mohammed, who commended the members of the cooperative society for their support said, “I want to appreciate all members for their trust and confidence restored in our administration and I want to assure them that they will see more progress but, in terms of investment, we are divesting into rice and that is part of the suggestion the last speaker made.”

The cooperative president also disclosed to members that he had recorded increase in net surplus by 99.85 per cent in 2018. He said that in order to ensure transparency and integrity in their financial spending, the corporative had an expenditure profile of 14.54 per cent.

“The account of the cooperative is automated, members can log on to check, apply, etc for loans 24/7,”Mohammed said. He reserved special thanks for the Lagos State government, commending them for their support over the years.

Earlier, the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, commended the leadership of NSC Cooperative Society for sound financial records.

Bello, who was represented by the chairman of the occasion, Director Finance and Accounts, Mr Daniel Bonat, said the NSC Cooperative Society was now on sound financial footing.

“Management has observed with keen Interest interest, positive developments that have taken place in the general administration of the society particularly in the area of innovative welfare products for cooperators.

“There is need for automation of processes for better service delivery, as well as social media presence which the society now maintains.All these I believe will foster better communication between the executives and members of the society for greater transparency,” Bello said.

He, however, urged members of the staff who were currently not members of the society to join in other to benefit from the dividend and other welfare attached to the cooperative.

In his presentation, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Danial Bonat, appreciated the management for the opportunity given to him, adding that the theme of the occasion underlines what the council cherished most as the core values.

Also speaking, the director, Cooperative Multipurpose Ltd., Apapa, Mr. Kolade Odedina, commended the effort the NSC Cooperative Society and urged them to do better.