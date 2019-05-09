NEWS
Trade Driver Of Economic Growth, Devt- FG
The director of Trade, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Evelyn Nwachukwu, has said that trade is the driver of economic growth and development, adding that this is also dependent on the extent of diversification of structured goods and services traded by countries.
Nwachukwu stated this in Abuja at the official opening ceremony of the Nigerian Competitiveness Project (NICOP) under the West African Competitive Programme. NICOP is a four -year project commissioned by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and co-funded by the EU.
She also said that Nigeria has adopted an economic and export diversification agenda with the goal of reducing over-dependency on oil. She said that development of competitive value chain is a basic driver of regional industrisation strategy in view of its potentials for expanding production possibilities and enhancing cross border utilisation of human and natural resources.
In his address, director, International Cooperation on the official launch of Nigerian Competitiveness of West Africa Support (WACS) programme, Mr Johnson Bareyel said the WACS programme which is the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Initiative aligns with the Nigerian Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
NAF Championing Technology Revolution With Research, Devt Initiative
JAMB And Exam Cheats
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Kano Govt Weakens Emir Sanusi’s Powers, Splits Emirate
- ENERGY24 hours ago
Reps Halt Oil Exploration In Ogwu Ikpele, Anambra State
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Imposition Of NASS Leaders Has Never Worked – Ndume
- POLITICS24 hours ago
PDP Govs Deny Plans To Hold Retreat In Dubai
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Wike Blames Oil Companies For Insecurity In Niger Delta
- EDITORIAL12 hours ago
The Gbagyi People Of FCT
- COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY23 hours ago
NACCIMA Wants Implementation Of Policy To Curb Illegal Mining