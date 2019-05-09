Trade Driver Of Economic Growth, Devt- FG

The director of Trade, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Evelyn Nwachukwu, has said that trade is the driver of economic growth and development, adding that this is also dependent on the extent of diversification of structured goods and services traded by countries.

Nwachukwu stated this in Abuja at the official opening ceremony of the Nigerian Competitiveness Project (NICOP) under the West African Competitive Programme. NICOP is a four -year project commissioned by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and co-funded by the EU.

She also said that Nigeria has adopted an economic and export diversification agenda with the goal of reducing over-dependency on oil. She said that development of competitive value chain is a basic driver of regional industrisation strategy in view of its potentials for expanding production possibilities and enhancing cross border utilisation of human and natural resources.

In his address, director, International Cooperation on the official launch of Nigerian Competitiveness of West Africa Support (WACS) programme, Mr Johnson Bareyel said the WACS programme which is the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Initiative aligns with the Nigerian Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.