Why The Senate Must Side With Nigerians On Tobacco Regulations

Early this week the cheery news came that the House of Representatives has finally adopted the draft National Tobacco Control Regulations crafted by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other critical stakeholders.

The decision of the House followed the marching order by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara last month at an interactive session on the draft regulations where he alerted that over 17,000 Nigerians die from tobacco-caused diseases yearly and promised the House will give speedy approval of the Regulations to ensure full implementation of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act.

Now that the House of Representatives has marched words with action, the onus is on the Senate to equally concur with the draft Regulations to ensure its passage before the end of the tenure of the eighth Assembly less than a month from now.

Like their predecessors, the current Assembly must realize the importance of bequeathing a lasting health legacy that Nigerians can use in judging them fairly or otherwise. The sixth Assembly kick-started the process of getting a tobacco control law in place in the country while the seventh passed the NTC Act which was signed into law by former president, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Gifting Nigerians the approval of the draft Regulations as a legacy achievement will not only widen the areas where smoking is prohibited under the current law, but also uphold the right of every person to a clean and healthy environment and protection from second-hand smoke.

Indeed, during a courtesy visit of civil society organizations to his office in 2016, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said that, Nigeria should not be a dumping ground for tobacco products, and that as a leader, not only in Africa, but in the global world, what is good in other developed countries, should also be applicable in Nigeria.

Holding him to these words, Nigerians now yearn for speedy concurrence of the Regulations and ensuring that what Nigeria passes tallies with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation – Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).

Some of the strong provisions in the draft include those that require that tobacco product manufacturers, importers and distributors should obtain license from on all variants of tobacco products to be marketed and sold in Nigeria. Licensing is proposed as strategy of controlling the supply chain of tobacco and tobacco products with the aim of curtailing illicit trade in tobacco products in line with the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products which Nigeria is Party to.

Another provision requires that the text warning on tobacco packs that say ‘The Federal Ministry of Health warns that smokers are liable to die young’ should be replaced with a combination of text and graphic pictorial health warning messages to be printed on 80% of the principal display surfaces of all tobacco product packages. This is what is recommended by the WHO-FCTC and already being implemented in India and China where they apply 85% combination of text and graphic pictorial health warnings on their tobacco packs.

Here in Africa, the Gambia applies 75% of text and graphic pictorial health warning messages on their tobacco packages. Cameroon, Chad, and Senegal apply 70% each. It is important to state that Senegal which became a Party to the WHO FCTC in 2005 just like Nigeria is adjudged one of the countries with the most far-reaching tobacco control legislations on the continent. In Senegal, smoking is prohibited on public transport and in any enclosed workplace or public place. All forms of tobacco advertising and promotion are banned and tobacco sponsorship prohibited. Tobacco product packages in that country now come with text and picture health warnings on at least 70 percent of each principal display area. Warnings are required to rotate. Misleading packaging and labeling, including terms such as “light” and “low tar” and other signs, are prohibited.

In view of the leadership role Nigeria plays on the continent, it must not wager on the depth of its tobacco control law. The standard must conform with that of civilized nations that have started observing tangible rollback in tobacco induced deaths in their economy.

The Senate must recognize the enormous trust that Nigerians repose on them to ensure the Regulations are passed before the end of their tenure on 6 June 2019. They cannot afford to fail us, they cannot afford to fail themselves.

– Adeyemi wrote in from Ilorin