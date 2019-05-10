AEDC Begins Pre-paid Meters Distribution, Targets 900,000 Customers

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) on Friday launched the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) programme aimed at providing pre-paid electricity meters to 900,000 of its customers.

Mr Ernest Mupwaya, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, said that the programme was targeting consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States.

The electricity distribution company launched the MAP programme in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Friday.

In his welcome address, Mupwaya said that the programme was another visible and bold effort of the AEDC to boost electricity supply.

He said that the programme aimed at closing the metering gap that existed in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“This current effort and several other intervention efforts on the part of DisCos like the Abuja Electricity Distribution speaks to the overall transformation agenda of our company.

“The issue of meter, as you know, has been a front line issue in the industry because of the critical role it plays in the recovery of cost for the sector.

“With this bold move courageously championed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the vexed issue of estimated billing will be adequately addressed,’’ he said.

Mupwaya, who was represented by Mr Odubiyi Abimbola, Director, Corporate Services of AEDC, commended the efforts of NERC for ‘midwifing the process’.

He noted that during the process of shortlisting vendors and approval, the NERC ensured that due diligence was observed and that all parties to the process were equitably represented and their interest adequately catered for.

“The vendors selected for AEDC are MOJEC, TUBOR and MERON.

“While MOJEC will handle FCT and Kogi, TUBOR will operate in Niger, while MERON will operate in Nasarawa State.

“In all, 900, 000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC franchise area in the first instance.

“Being a moving target, we are aware that the numbers may increase and as it does, the vendors will take them along. This project is expected to last for 36 months,’’ the AEDC boss said.

Mupwaya assured that the pedigree of the vendors approved for AEDC were well-known, adding that they had worked with the AEDC in the past.

He expressed optimism that the vendors would deliver on the project.

“On our part, we have provided all the back-end facilities to make the process very simple and user friendly.

“Our Integrated Commercial Management (InCMS) which was inaugurated recently by the NERC has further simplified the processes associated with this project,’’ the AEDC chief said.

In a remark, Mr Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Managing Director, MERON metering service provider, said there were enough meters available for distribution.

Ndubuisi said that all that was required to acquire a new meter was for customers to go to the service provider closest to their homes and apply.

“Payment is made online and it is a simple process. After making payment, meters will be installed in the customer’s residence within ten working days.

“The meters are very strong and durable. The manufacturers have assured us that the meters will last for a minimum period of 15 years.

“So, customers should not worry over the quality of the meters,’’ the service provider said.

Mr Jake Ayim, an electricity consumer, who attended the inauguration, told NAN he was thrilled, and described the programme as a new era for electricity consumers in the country.

“The problem of estimated billing will be a thing of the past. But my concern is that the meters should be affordable.

“I hope that the many average Nigerians will be able to afford the cost,’’ Ayim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under the MAP, a single phase meter costs N36,981.50 while a three phase meter is N67,055.85.