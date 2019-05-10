APC Govs Award To Buhari Is Endorsement Of Failure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the presentation of a leadership award to President Muhammadu Buhari by governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a shameful endorsement of failure.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the

solicited award is another failed image-laundering and botched endorsement by the Buhari Presidency, which is being confronted by the weight of public rejection for its failures and the rigging of the February 23, Presidential elections.

The party added, “it is totally disgraceful that Mr. President’s handlers could conjure such scandalous whitewashing project to gloat on Nigerians at a time they (Nigerians) are extremely hurting over the prevalent economic hardship, hunger, disappointments, failures and humongous corruption, that have become the hallmark of the Buhari administration.”

The PDP added that by allowing themselves to be used “for such image laundering for President Buhari in the face of his failures to find solution for the killings and kidnappings in Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina and other states of the federation, the APC governors have again exhibited their party’s unpardonable insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians.

“It is disturbing that at a time genuine leaders are exerting themselves for solutions to the myriads of crisis plaguing our nation, those elected on the platform of the APC are busy playing to gallery and acting scripts while our nation continue to slide; the very reason Nigerians voted for Atiku Abubakar on February 23, as their preferred presidential candidate.

“The Buhari Presidency and the APC have chosen to engage in endless unprofitable celebrations in the safety of Aso Villa while Nigerians are left at the mercies of bandits, kidnappers, marauders and insurgents in their homes and workplaces.”

The PDP further counselled President Buhari to end the circus at the Presidency and face the stark reality of the dejection, despondency and misery Nigerians have been subjected to due to his incompetence as well as insensitivity to the plight of the citizens.