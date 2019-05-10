Benue Still Endemic To Five Tropical Diseases – NTDs Coordinator

2019 report by the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) programme in the State indicated that Benue is still endemic to five NTDs.

The Benue State Coordinator of the programme Debam Terhemba, during a presentation of a 2019 report on the intervention on the diseases in the state at the Benue State NTDs 2019 Annual Review and Planning Meeting in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

According to him, the endemic diseases included Lymphatic Filariasis, Onchocerciasis, Schistosomiasis, Soil Transmitted Helminthes and Trachoma.

He explained that the NTDs are group of communicable parasitic, bacterial and viral diseases affecting the poorest and marginalised populations in rural and urban areas, having various clinical complications such as hydrocele and anemia, with severe socio-economic consequences.

“These diseases if not taken care of result in blindness, disability, stigmatization, exclusion and are often lives threatening at later stages” he stated.

The Benue State NTDs Coordinator noted that NTDs rank among the top four most devastating groups of communicable disease along with diarrheal diseases, HIV/AIDS & lower respiratory infections.

He advanced five key strategies enunciated by World Health Organisation (WHO) for addressing and tackling NTDs to include preventive chemotherapy (PCT), innovative/intensive disease management, veterinary public health services, integrated vector control and water sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Debam therefore, called for strengthening of inter-sector collaboration, intensive advocacy to key stakeholders so as to secure their commitment and support as well as report of suspected cases of IDM NTDs and morbidities management cases to the state for forwarding to WHO, UNICEF, SS & FMOH for the eradication of the diseases.

In his remarks, the Director of Public Health in the state Dr. Terna Kur, commended NTDs programme for its intervention in the area in order to ensure that the diseases are eradicated.

According to Dr. Kur, the Benue State Government is determined to carry all the stakeholders around in its efforts to ensuring access to healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

While appreciating participants at the annual review and planning meeting our also encouraged them to ensure that nothing is left behind to sustained NTDs programme in the state.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of NTDs Dr. Chukwuma Anyieke, also urged participants to strive to eliminate the diseases in the state and Nigeria.

Dr. Anyieke, who was represented by the North Central Coordinator of the programme, Tukur Muhammed Ali commended those involved in the implementation of the programme in the state for their good work they have done and expressed the hope that they will do better this year.