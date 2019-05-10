Business Opportunities In Spice Processing

Spices are a common ingredient in many dishes across Nigeria and beyond. We love them for the rich flavor, colour and taste they give our food. They play such an important role in our daily lives that it’s difficult to imagine our world without them. Spices are consumed daily by a large number of Nigerians and what this means is that there is a good business to venture into, with good spice branding and packaging. The business will add value to the society and in turn, take whoever ventures into it to the millionaire status.

Spices include curry, thyme, crayfish, pepper and so on. The production of spices is one simple task that any ambitious aspiring agribusiness entrepreneur can start and grow. This means you do not need any technicalities to start the production and marketing of spices.

What exactly are spices?

Spices are dried parts of plants that usually have strong and special aroma/flavours. They can come from different parts of a plant: seeds, fruit, roots, bark, stems, rhizomes or flowers (like saffron).

Opportunities in spice business

There are different opportunities in spice business in Nigeria. Here are the broad areas through which entrepreneurs can enter the spice business.

1. Cultivation: Most of the world’s spices are grown in tropical regions of the world where sunlight and rainfall are abundant all year round. Countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Tanzania earn significant foreign exchange earnings by exporting spices and herbs to Europe and The United States.

Most spices are easy to cultivate and usually do not require a lot of land, advanced technology or machines. However, to enjoy commercial success, you may need to acquire a sizeable piece of land for cultivation. Depending on the type of spice, the farming technique and requirements may differ. Whether you plan to focus on cultivating foreign or local spices, the demand for these commodities will make such a venture worthwhile.

2. Trading & Processing: If you don’t have the land, skill or time to cultivate spices, you could buy the fresh and half-processed spices from farmers and sell them to processing facilities or process them yourself for export and for local market. When spices are processed (usually dried), they last longer and retain their value. As a result, most spices can be stored for longer periods without any need for advanced or expensive storage facilities.

3. Blending/Packaging/Branding: If you’re creative, you could blend (put together) a number of spices that could become your own branded recipe. Look in your kitchen and you’ll likely find some of these ‘ordinary’ spices that have been branded in attractive packaging and sold under popular brand names.

The beautiful thing about brand names is that you earn the right to charge customers more for the same product.

Are there local spices in your area that are sold ‘naked’ in the open market? This is an opportunity to make money and add value to our economy. Package the spices in an attractive bottle, sachet or anything that works for you.

Give your product a name to set it apart from the ‘ordinary’ and ‘naked’ spices in the open market.

The best part is, you will be creating a recognisable product locally and internationally (that’s if you plan to export) and of course, you can sell at a higher price.

How to go about the Production of Spices

Here you will be dealing directly with farmers or local dealers, you get these spices in raw form from them like curry leaves, ginger, thyme leaves, dried pepper, or powdered onions. Mill them into powder either differently or in a mix blend. The milling of these spices does not need any big machines either as you can outsource that of those local dealers if you don’t have them or cannot purchase them.

Another important fact you should take note of is quality control. Here you will have to make sure your product is free from any form dirt particles and edible. As time goes on, you will apply for the compulsory NAFDAC and SON numbers. However, this should not deter you from starting as you can start now for your product and brand to gain acceptance from the public.

Producing Yaji, Suya Spice Mix

Suya spice mix (yaji) is a combination of different dried grinded parts of plants that usually have strong and special aroma/flavours such as ginger, garlic, red pepper, dry onions, kuli kuli, salt and magi cubes.

These ingredients which are combined to make the special spice used to eat grilled meat must be dried and grinded into powdered form.

Requirement

To start the business you would need to registration and certification, a place to work from. A few hands to help, power source, water supply, raw material and machineries, which can be locally sourced.

You would also need packaging and branding. The brand name must be as simple as possible and the design should speak volumes as well. There are different ways to package spices in sizes such as bottle, plastic container, test tube, sachet etc.