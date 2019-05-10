Celebrating A Global Brand In Hospitality Tourism Sub-Sector

Penultimate week, the Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments emerged as the best hotel for 2019 in recognition of excellence, professionalism and quality service.

The award which is an annual event and put together by Jumis Travels came in different categories including Best Hotel Of The Year, Best Local Airline, Best Business Award, Best Travel Reporter and many more.

However, among the awards carted away by different nominees, the Nigeria best hotel award won by the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments was outstanding especially with other big players nominated for the same award.

At the end, Well Carlton Hotel emerged top amongst other hotels like Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Golden Tulip Festac, Nordic Hotel (Abuja), Protea Hotel by Marriott Kuramo Waters, Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja Hotel, Southern Sun Ikoyi, Swiss International Mabiset (Port Harcourt), The George Ikoyi, The Lagos Continental (International) and The Wells Carlton Hotel& Apartments (Abuja).

The hotel a solely private business initiative of the chairman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, a retired commercial pilot and an astute business magnate who ventured into the hospitality sector having made a success in the downstream sector, real estate, agriculture and construction.

No doubt, his entrant into the sector has brought competitiveness to hospitality business by setting a world class standard for others to follow.

The five-star luxury hotel which was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo last year, recorded the highest online votes to emerged as the most sort after hotel owing to it glamorous world of pure luxury and gratifying indulgence.

Other alluring beauty of the multi-billion naira hotel include walkways filled with iconic works of art, building fixtures of unparalleled craftsmanship, architectural finishing of aesthetic perfection and a modern style that is second to none.

With the recognition, elated managing director, Juergen Odenwald, said the hotel can compare with the best hotels in Dubai, New York and the United Kingdom even as he thanked the chairman, Captain Hosa for bringing to reality, his long dream to establish a global brand in the hospitality sub-sector.

“Honestly, I am overwhelmed by this award and am proud to have it in my hands. I want to thank Jumia Travel for this award. We will do everything to win this again next year.

“I want to give a very special thanks to our chairman, Captain Hosa Okunbo. He is not a regular employer. He achieved and built a luxury hotel of class in Abuja. The Well Carlton Hotel he built can easily be compared with top hotels in the emirates, New York or London. I thank you immensely. Lagos is coming soon.

“I also want to dedicate this award to my staff; they have performed exceedingly beyond customers’ expectations. You can imagine when you have a five-star hotel, your customers are certainly five-star customers and you know they are not easy to deal with because they demand a lot. Whatever they do, my staff always put a smile on their face and that is why we are called Nigeria’s smiling hotel.”