FOOTBALL

Chelsea To Face Arsenal In Europa Cup Final

Chelsea FC have qualified for the final of this year’s Europa Cup after defeating German clubside Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties.

Eden Hazard stepped up to smash home the winning penalty to book final spot after the match ended 1-1 after full time.

Chelsea opened the scoring through the in-form Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who rattled the bottom corner of the Frankfurt goal after being picked out following a passage of trickery from Eden Hazard.

The Germans refused to roll over however, as talisman Luka Jovic hit back in the second half and controlled a Mijat Gacinovic pass to slot the ball into the bottom left corner to equalise.

With things all square on aggregate, the sides passed through extra-time with David Luiz saving Chelsea with a last gasp clearance off the line.

Penalties followed, with Chelsea winning despite Cesar Azpilicueta’s early miss.

Victory for Chelsea ensured they face Arsenal in an all-English final after the Gunners humbled Valencia 4-2 in an earlier semifinals encounter.

The win saw Arsenal progressing on 7-3 aggregate.


