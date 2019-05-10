FOOTBALL
Chelsea To Face Arsenal In Europa Cup Final
Chelsea FC have qualified for the final of this year’s Europa Cup after defeating German clubside Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties.
Eden Hazard stepped up to smash home the winning penalty to book final spot after the match ended 1-1 after full time.
Chelsea opened the scoring through the in-form Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who rattled the bottom corner of the Frankfurt goal after being picked out following a passage of trickery from Eden Hazard.
The Germans refused to roll over however, as talisman Luka Jovic hit back in the second half and controlled a Mijat Gacinovic pass to slot the ball into the bottom left corner to equalise.
With things all square on aggregate, the sides passed through extra-time with David Luiz saving Chelsea with a last gasp clearance off the line.
Penalties followed, with Chelsea winning despite Cesar Azpilicueta’s early miss.
Victory for Chelsea ensured they face Arsenal in an all-English final after the Gunners humbled Valencia 4-2 in an earlier semifinals encounter.
The win saw Arsenal progressing on 7-3 aggregate.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
JAMB And Exam Cheats
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hanged Over Murder
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Registry Seeks Stem Cell Donor For Cancer Patient
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Leadership: 6 S’South APC Chairmen Write PMB, Endorse Omo-Agege
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Facebook Co-Founder Says It’s Time To Break-Up Company
- LAW20 hours ago
… Orders ICPC To Unfreeze Firm’s Accounts, Release Seized Properties
- CRIME21 hours ago
Bomb Kills 10 Near Sufi Shrine In Pakistan
- NEWS20 hours ago
Don’t Destabilise APC In Edo Like Rivers, Zamfara, Others, Party Leaders Warn
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Mining Can Generate More Revenue For Nigeria–NACCIMA