EDUCATION
Coalition Lauds NASS, Minister Over Retirement Age Increment Bill For Teachers, Urges Speedy Presidential Assent
A joint action coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria, has commended the National Assembly, Minister of Education Prof. Adamu Adamu, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, for their contributions to the passage of a Bill for an Act to Extend the Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria.
The group recognizes the efforts of Arc. Sonny Echono, Sponsor of the Bill Honourable Adesegun Abdel-Majid Adekoya, Representing Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency and The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for been at the Fore Front of the Struggle to make sure it comes to this stage by drawing the attention of the federal government and educating Nigerians of the importance of the bill.
In a statement issued by the joint action coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria, in Abuja , which was signed by its national coordinator, comrade isaac ikpa, the groups urged president Buhari to assent to the bill with the same urgency he treated the minimum wage issue.
“This will go a long way to consolidating the essence and the importance of the bill, education in the present administration of president Buhari.
“we are glad that there have been a high level commitment by the president Buhari led federal government, as demonstrated by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was deeply involved during the public hearing of the bill sponsored by Honorable Adesegun Abdel-Majid Adekoya, representing ijebu-north/ijebu-east/ogun waterside federal constituency’, the coalition stated.
Stressing that the bill which seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers, education officers from 60 to 65 years as incentive for better performance which teachers at tertiary level are already enjoying the incremental age, should not be discriminated against these foundational level which is more important as the bedrock of development of any society.
According to the group the bill was to revolutionize the education sector, both at the grassroots level as early retirement of teachers have been robbing the pupils, leaving the education sector of needed experience.
“It is generally accepted that most of our teachers get retired at the age they still have a lot to offer.
“Most of them often got employed by private school operators who are always eager to harvest their wealth of experience as we all know that older the teachers are more patient in attending to educational needs of pupils and students.
Therefore craves Mr. president, who himself is a father that have deep understanding of the need for quality education for our children, the future leaders to immediately assent to the bill on arrival for prompt implementation”, the coalition added.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
JAMB And Exam Cheats
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hanged Over Murder
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Registry Seeks Stem Cell Donor For Cancer Patient
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Facebook Co-Founder Says It’s Time To Break-Up Company
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Leadership: 6 S’South APC Chairmen Write PMB, Endorse Omo-Agege
- LAW20 hours ago
… Orders ICPC To Unfreeze Firm’s Accounts, Release Seized Properties
- CRIME21 hours ago
Bomb Kills 10 Near Sufi Shrine In Pakistan
- NEWS20 hours ago
Don’t Destabilise APC In Edo Like Rivers, Zamfara, Others, Party Leaders Warn
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Mining Can Generate More Revenue For Nigeria–NACCIMA