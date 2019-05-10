Efficient Health Insurance Scheme’ll Attract Investment To Healthcare Sector – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has made a strong case for an effective and viable Health Insurance Scheme in Nigeria to improve quality of life for Nigerians and attract investment to the healthcare sector.

The governor made the submission during a courtesy visit by the National Executive of the Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), at the Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

The governor noted that priority must be placed on health insurance, noting, “We should ensure and emphasise on having a viable, effective and formidable health insurance system in Nigeria. It is only when we have this in place that we can begin to attract the requisite investment to the healthcare system.”

Obaseki said an important aspect of the healthcare system is prevention, noting that his administration is focusing on delivering quality healthcare at the primary level to ensure serious ailments are nipped in the bud.

He noted, “We are deploying resources to ensure we have a robust healthcare system at the primary healthcare level.”

The governor added that government can provide quality healthcare services for the people, when it explores innovative arrangements with the private sector to provide these services.

President, NARD, Dr Olusegun Olaope, said members of the association are in Benin City for the ordinary meeting of NARD, adding that the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has played a vital role in sustaining the group’s ideals since its establishment in 1978.

Olaope also commended Governor Obaseki for his developmental strides in the areas of infrastructure such as roads, schools, healthcare, among others.