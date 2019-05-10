Embrace Blessings, Teachings Of Ramadan – POHAN Charges Muslim Faithful

On commencement of Ramadan season, the National Umbrella for Former and Serving Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN) has called on Muslim faithful to uphold the teachings of the Holy season which teaches absolute holiness and draws believers closer to Allah.

The association also enjoined political and religious leaders starting from President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim leaders in the helm of public affairs in the country to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan season.

In a statement signed by association’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Ahmed, they also prayed that both private and general prayers become acceptable and answerable by Allah as he so pleases.

POHAN also offered Special prayers for its members and affiliates nationwide as we look forward to a fulfilling season.