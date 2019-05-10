NEWS
Embrace Blessings, Teachings Of Ramadan – POHAN Charges Muslim Faithful
On commencement of Ramadan season, the National Umbrella for Former and Serving Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN) has called on Muslim faithful to uphold the teachings of the Holy season which teaches absolute holiness and draws believers closer to Allah.
The association also enjoined political and religious leaders starting from President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim leaders in the helm of public affairs in the country to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan season.
In a statement signed by association’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Ahmed, they also prayed that both private and general prayers become acceptable and answerable by Allah as he so pleases.
POHAN also offered Special prayers for its members and affiliates nationwide as we look forward to a fulfilling season.
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Insists On State Legislature, Judiciary’s Autonomy
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Nigerians Must Sleep With 2 Eyes Closed, PMB Tells Service Chiefs
-
NEWS15 hours ago
‘I Almost Died In The Hands Of Takum Vigilantes’
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Reappoints Emefiele For Second Term
-
EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Conflicting Police, DSS Reports On Agom Adara Killers
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I Will Not Succumb To Blackmail, Ngige Tells NLC
-
RELIGION20 hours ago
Crystal Muslim Organisation
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Police Rescue 27 Kidnap Victims