FG Flag Off Enrollment Of Clients For BHCPF

The federal government on Friday flagged off enrollment of clients for Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to help in the financial burden of accessing healthcare services across the country.

Speaking during the flag off in Minna on Friday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said the services of BHCPF will be available for both public and private facilities.

He said, “I am particularly happy that we are able to deliver on this program, which is a signature program of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a Government, we are mindful that our success depends on our ability to transform non-renewable and often volatile natural capital into productive wealth by investing more in human capital.

According the minister, the BHCPF will ensure that children will no longer have to die as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or other common ailments. Also, access to health care will not be limited because of not having money to pay.

In his address, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji. Abubakar Bello who was represented by his deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso said, “It’s on record that Niger State was the first state to commence the implementation of the one fully functional primary health care centre per ward initiatives.

“We have continued to maintain steady progress on the national scorecard for the Primary Health Care Under One Root (PHCUOR) policy.

“We acted so quickly in adopting and implementing these national policy instruments because we believe that a strong primary health care system is key to ensuring quality, affordable and equitable health care delivery, especially to the poor and vulnerable,” he said.