Flood: NEMA To Assist 13,965 Farmers In Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger will assist 13,965 identified farmers with agriculture input whose crops were destroyed during the 2018 flood.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, Supervisor of the Team and Head of NEMA Minna Operations Office, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

She explained that the farmers were identified through enumeration exercise carried out across 16 local government areas affected by flood in 2018.

Wagami said the local government areas are Bosso, Shiroro, Borgu, Agwara, Mokwa, Edati, Lavun, Lapai, Agaie, Katcha, Kontagora, Paiko, Wushishi, Gurara, Gbako and Rafi.

She added that each of the farmer would be provided with a basket of agriculture input based on the magnitude of the damage.

Wagami said the agency collaborated with the Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the state Ministry of Agriculture and the state Agricultural and Mechanization Development Authority (NAMDA) to identify genuine farmers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed NEMA to enumerate farmers across the 18 states ravaged by 2018 flood so as to boost farming and guarantee food sufficiency in the country.

Also, Alhaji Haruna Dukku, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, commended the federal government gesture towards the state and called on farmers to cooperate with the team.