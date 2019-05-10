Gov. Bagudu Elevates Veterinary Workers To Develop Livestock

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has approved the removal of bar on the progression of veterinary doctors from Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) six to seven, as recently done for medical doctors.

A statement signed by Bagudu’s Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, said the approval was in furtherance of the state government’s efforts to develop livestock in the state.

“The approval is also aimed at promoting service delivery by all veterinary doctors throughout the state,” the statement added.

It also explained that with the removal of the bar, veterinary officers could now rise to Grade Level 17 in the state civil service as well as retire with enhanced package.

Bagudu called on veterinary workers to reciprocate the gesture by working hard and redoubling their efforts to actualise the government’s policy on livestock production.