Group Cautions A’Ibom APC Against Media Attacks On Election Tribunal, INEC

Candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State who are challenging the outcome of the general elections have been cautioned against media assault on the election petitions tribunal and INEC.

A socio-political group in the State, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement says it was aware of a grand plot by candidates of the party to plant fake news on both print and new media to discredit the tribunal and the election umpire.

Leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam, said in a press release on Wednesday May 8, that his group has received intelligence that the opposition party has contracted different teams of citizen journalists to do the hatchet job.

“The respective teams are working for different candidates of the party. Their mandate is to create and circulate stories to discredit INEC and the PDP, and plant indicting reports against the tribunal as though they are sponsored by the PDP.”

The group has called on the APC to accept the lost it suffered in the elections in good faith and should join hands with the winners of the election to build a virile State where all shades of interests is protected under one leadership.

The release states that any Akwa Ibom person who is seeking public office and yet uses his wealth to hire people to cause fear, disharmony and disunity in the State did not have the interest of the the people at heart.

The group called on members of the APC who lost the elections and are yet seeking redress at the tribunal, to pursue their cases within the confines of the law and deserving decorum.

However, the group urges the public to disregard any false alarm that would emanate from the fake media men hired by the Akwa Ibom state chapter of APC, insisting that the outcome of the elections was clearly the wish of Akwa Ibom people