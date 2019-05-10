Hagher’s ‘The Coming Revolution’ Challenges Nigeria’s Present Democracy

In his fourth non-fiction publication, The Coming Revolution, dedicated to the late northern politician, Alhaji Aminu Kano, author, diplomat turned politician, Iyorwuese Hagher, delivers a profound and searing indictment of Nigeria’s democracy.

The author in the 214 pages of political text comprising articles, essays and lectures, takes clear and unflinching stand on several topical issues as concerns the ‘Nigeria project’, kicking off with declarative optimism that “a few of us have refused to let go of hope and the possibility that can rise from the ashes of dictatorship, endemic and invidious corruption … bigotry … to national greatness.”

That optimistic voice is pare-d with brutal candour of the true presentation of the state of the nation’s democracy and the need for revolutionary awakening for systemic changes to occur.

Coming at a time when the nation is at a cross road in yet another election year, the author, who had recently lost at the presidential primaries under the SDP, notes the only option to Nigeria’s toxic leadership culture is a revolutionary consciousness. He proffers revolution as a means to dislodge the “emerging hegemony of retired generals, business men, traditional rulers, influential clergymen, medicine men, juju priests and the international community” that obstructs the effective functioning of the system.

Timely and timeless as his other publications, Nigeria After The Nightmare, Leading Africa Out of Chaos, and Weapons of Mass Destruction, Hagher’s book evaluates Nigeria’s dysfunctional democracy and the need for a massive paradigm shift and mental revolution.

A seemingly steadfast advocate of nation building over the politics of looting, division and anarchy found amongst politicians across party lines, the author provides compelling agenda for nation building stating with brutal honesty how it can be hastened and achieved.

The Coming Revolution projects Hagher as one of the insistent voices of Nigeria’s political class taking a stand on Nigeria’s most pivotal challenges. Readers will identify with the insights from a handful of his truisms, which describes to a ‘T’, Nigeria’s brand of failed democracy.

The text is the penetrating narrative of one who has danced in the boxing rings of Nigeria’s politics, lost but refused to be defeated by the ineffective and selective fairness of the rules of the game.