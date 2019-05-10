ENTERTAINMENT
Ishaya Bako’s ‘4th Republic’ Set For Cinemas
Ishaya Bako’s highly anticipated political thriller, ‘4th Republic,’ has been confirmed to hit Nigerian cinemas from April 12.
Starring Kate Henshaw as ‘Confluence State’ governorship candidate, Mabel King, the film follows a hotly contested gubernatorial election and one woman’s quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully won against all odds.
“‘4th Republic’ explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria today,” explained director Ishaya Bako. There are a multitude of factors at play: the violence that mars our polls, the new trend of fighting for justice at the tribunals and the roles we as a society assign to women who aspire to powerful positions and all,” he added.
‘4th Republic’ which was written by the duo of Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki, is distributed by FilmOne Distribution. Media partners include WildFlower PR and Company to name a few. The film is funded by grants from the John D and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).
