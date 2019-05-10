JUST-IN: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Welcomes Fourth Baby Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a happy family of six.

Their baby boy has officially arrived via surrogate, the reality star confirmed on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” the new mom of four tweeted.

The couple has not yet shared the little one’s name, but fans are excited to learn the moniker they choose.

It was reported that the surrogate had gone into labor on Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian also spilled the beans on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kris Jenner was a guest on the show, and the Poosh founder surprised the momager by bringing out six of her grandchildren. She also let her know there was another one literally on the way.

“My mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” Kourtney revealed. “So, she’s at the hospital.” Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, “No! What are we doing sitting here?! Come on, Ellen!”

Kim and Kanye announced they were expecting their fourth child in January, nearly a year after they welcomed daughter Chicago West. While some parents would recoil at the idea of having toddlers so close in age, the A-list pair is all too happy to take on the challenge. “Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out,” a source previously explained. “Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby.”

Plus, the source said they want their four kiddos to be close in age.

Ahead of the newborn’s arrival, Kimye completed some major preparations to make sure their home was in ship-shape for the homecoming of their baby. A source told E! News in early March, “At this point they’ve been working on the baby’s nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together.”

In addition, the A-list couple had a big discussion about transportation for their family of six. “They’re also trying to think about getting a new car—with four kids, two adults and a couple nannies, they definitely need to invest in a car that suits the entire family so that’s an ongoing discussion,” the insider explained.

While having another baby can be a daunting prospect for any parent, Kim shared that she was actually very “calm” ahead of the little one’s birth. She told Jimmy Fallon, “I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”

It certainly helped that her baby shower was a zen CBD-themed celebration. Guests enjoyed a relaxing lounge area, took part in a sound bath, made CBD-infused body oils and bath salts, and joined a flower arrangement tutorial.

Kim joked at the party that she needed the zen vibes to soothe her worries ahead of the baby’s arrival, but, let’s be real: The reality star is basically a seasoned professional when it comes to being a parent.

Congratulations, Kim and Kanye!

Source: www.eonline.com