Naira Marley Arrested By EFCC For Promoting Internet Fraud In Song

Nigeria artiste has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes & Commission, EFCC.

The singer who was at loggerheads with established rapper, Ruggedman, was picked up on Friday.

According to reports, his arrest is not in isolation of his recently released video of the song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’.

Disclosing the reason of his arrest, a source in EFC ssaid “The commission does not take lightly with celebrities endorsing social vices and criminal acts. Further, he revealed that an analysis of the lyrics of Naira Marley’s new video titled “Am I A Yahoo Boy” strongly promoted Yahoo Yahoo and his arrest was necessary before he negatively influences younger fans and listeners of his kind of music”

Naira Marley is not the only musician that had praised internet fraudsters aka Yahoo Yahoo. 9ce and others have induldged and in the unethical manner.