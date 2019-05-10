NANS Passes Vote Of Confidence On INEC Chairman

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2019 election.

The students, in a communique signed at the end of its 86th extraordinary meeting held in Kogi state, said the 2019 elections was an improvement of previous elections, specifically 1999, 2003 and 2007.

The communique was signed by NANS Senate president, Gambo Abu Mohammed, Chairman drafting committee, Comrade Orisamoluwa Adegunle Benjamin from the College of Education Ikere Ekiti, and Secretary, Adamu Mu’azu Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

NANS blamed political class for the challenges recorded during the polls, saying, “If political parties and politicians obeyed the rules of the game and desist from procuring other stakeholders in the process to breach the rules, we would have a free and credible election.”

According to the communique, the extraordinary meeting adopted the report of an earlier 7-man committee set up by the Senate of NANS to review the conduct of critical stakeholders such as politicians, security agencies, media and Election Umpires in the 2019 elections.

“The committee notes that political parties really went out of their way to sabotage the process all for their expected outcome to win the election without consideration to due process. All they cared about was to be declared victorious,” the communique stated.

The communique reads further, “The Senate finally passed a vote of confidence on the INEC for the improvement experienced during the general election and finally calls for a motion for adoption which was moved and seconded. The Senate President calls on NASS to transmit the amended electoral act 2019 to Buhari for assent.

“The Senate wholly endorse and adopt the Report of her Election Monitoring Committee and hereby give kudos and thumbs up to the leadership of INEC for the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.”