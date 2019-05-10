New Emirate: I’ve Not Personal Vendetta Against Emir Sanusi – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that he has no personal vendetta against the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

Recall that the Kano House of Assembly had during the week approved the amendment of the Kano State Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Law to give way for the creation of the emirates to be headed by first class traditional rulers. The new emirate councils are Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

Although the lawmakers said that the exercise was carried out to bring development to the grassroots, some stakeholders believe that it was designed to whittle the powers of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

However, speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Ganduje dismissed such insinuations noting that he is not rubbishing 800 years of history.

He explained that the Emir is even supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the Nigerian constitution.

According to him, the move to create new emirates is meant to stimulate the active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security and agriculture.

He said “Well, they are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture, we need the effectiveness of the traditional rulers.

“By discentralising it we are following history. Years back even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not that. So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.

“So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him, in fact he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“It is the local government chairman that is supposed to discuss issues with him not the governor. So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new Emirate council are effective in terms of developing Kano State,” he said.