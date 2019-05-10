Ngige As Labour Minister Extraordinary II

Ngige, as minister for Labour, also recorded other sterling achievements in areas such as the Nigerian Directorate for Employment, NDE as well as other issues critical to the ministry’s purview.

Recently, the minister has however, been caught in a flurry of negative propaganda as regards the issue of constituting the board of the NSITF initially headed by Chief Frank Kokori of NUPENG fame. Ngige had refused to inaugurate the NSITF board owing to the realisation that N40bn was missing from the coffers of the fund.

Matter of fact, Nigerians would remember the exchange of the tetchy like missives between Ngige and Adams Oshiomole over the issue, in which Ngige insisted on allowing due process to prevail.

This was followed with the transferring of Kokori to the board of Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINLS) Ilorin, a diploma awarding institution in Labour Relations as chairman, a move which from all indications, was said to have followed due process and the imprimatur of President Muhammadu Buhari. The move to replace Kokori with Austin Enajemo Isire in the NSITF was said to have been met with serious disapproval from Labour which accused Ngige of delaying the inauguration of the board of NSITF for selfish reasons. Labour had also accused the minister of employing propaganda and playing ethnic card in an effort to arm-twist it into submission.

Labour, through its chairman, Aliyu Wabba, also alleged that, contrary to the minister’s position, Kokori has been replaced as the chairman of the NSITF board, President Buhari has not approved any such decision.

While this is indeed a sad episode, given the nature of the personalities involved as well as the measures taken by labour to from all clear indications intimidate a sitting minister, let us first of all, ask a number of questions. Is it possible for Ngige, a stickler for administrative discipline, given his civil service background, and minister of the Federal Republic, to singularly impose his will on the issue of the board of the NSITF without recourse to President Muhammadu Buhari?

Is labour saying that Chris Ngige, as minister for Labour, is more powerful than President Buhari? Or is Ngige, as minister, no longer answerable to President Buhari? Perhaps labour may be suggesting that there are two presidents in the Buhari cabinet.

When the likes of Wabba throw all decorum to the winds and begin to make all sorts of bogey like allegations against the person of Ngige, allegations that stand all known forms of logic on its head, then people like myself ought to be worried about labour’s pecuniary interest.

Frank Kokori, from all indications, is indeed a decent Nigerian, a freedom fighter when the likes of Abacha held sway in Nigeria. His integrity, to the best of my knowledge, cannot be impugned by anybody, not even the minister. Yet, I believe that since it is the government’s prerogative to hire and fire as well as appoint and reappoint boards, then what is the reason for the hullabaloo over the redeployment of Kokori?

Now even if labour feels strongly about the redeployment of Kokori, I think the group has put its foot wrong on its approach to the matter. Why would labour picket the home of the minister of Labour and torment his family? Has decency taken flight in unionist struggles? What is his family’s portion in Ngige’s perceived stance on Kokori’s chairing of the NSITF?

Even if Labour has its misgivings, one would have thought that there are proper channels to engage the minister.

The shameful name calling at the recent May Day celebrations as well as the gatecrashing of the initial inauguration of the NSITF, when labour allegedly flooded the venue with thugs, suggests that labour is playing or acting to a script.