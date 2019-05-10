Nigerian Navy Commissions School Of Armament Technology For Desert Warfare Support

Nigerian Navy (NN) on Friday commissioned a three block of school of armament technology to provide training support in desert warfare and redeployment training for the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service Operatives in Kaduna.

The NNSAT which was relocated to Kachia in 2009 has trained 46 OLC officers, 279 STC officers, 158 instructor refreshers course (IRC) ratings, 3 special duty post commissioning training (SDPCT) officers, 866 fire control grades I-III ratings and 911 quarter armourer grade I-III ratings.

Speaking during the commissioning in Kachia, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete said the school will spur the Nigerian Navy to be more proactive in the course of their duties, as it will enhance professionalism within the navy family.

He disclosed that NNSAT would collaborate with similar institutions and relevant universities beyond the shores of the country to maximize the benefits of the facilities.

The Chief of Naval Staff further explained that the school has been designated as one of the cells of the Directorate of Research and Development of the Nigerian Navy.

He added that the concept behind the establishment of the school is to have a centre of excellence in naval armament of word class standard in terms of design, fabrication, manufacturing and testing of weapons; weapons systems, prognostic reports and sensors.

According to him, the school is one of the NN’s 4 core seaman professional training schools to train personnel of Above Water Warfare specialty in weapons handling and internal Security operations.

“The school is expected to boost NN response capacity by sharpening knowledge on operational concepts and doctrinal practices towards addressing threats in the fifth operational spectrum of the NN total spectrum maritime strategy”, he said.

“On my assumption of office in 2015, my priority and vision is to build the capacity of the navy perssonel for efficiency.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai said his administration is committed towards collaborating and partnering with the security agencies to improve the security situation of the state.

The governor who was the Special Guest of Honour reiterated the commitment of his government towards securing the lives and property of her citizenry.