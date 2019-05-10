NEWS
NUPENG Threatens To Join Propose National Protest Over Union Leaders Attack
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to join the organised labour in its planned national protest to press home the support of the workers in having Chief Frank Kokori as the chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
The NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha who stated this at a media briefing in Lagos on Friday, maintained that it will not accept any other person to be the chairman of the body except chief Kokori.
He said it was not true that NUPENG barricaded the minister’s house with full loaded tankers as claimed by the minister, noting that it was Mr president that nominated chief Kokori to be the chairman of the NSITF.
Akporeha added that it is high time president Muhammadu Buhari intervened in the matter to ensure sustenance of peace between organised labour and the Ministry of Labour and Employment
The NUPENG President maintained that inauguration of the body at the minister’s personal house was wrong and not acceptable to Nigerians.
He said in the interest of industrial peace and harmony, the Minister of Labour and Employment should apologize openly to the organised labour and visit members who are currently in the hospital.
“We also appeal to all our members for calm with the belief that this matter would be amicably resolved within the shortest possible time,” he added.
Akporeha urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene on the matter to ensure sustenance of peace between organised labour and the ministry of labour and employment.
“We can never be ungrateful to him neither can we forget so soon his effort on the implementation of the N30, 000 new minimum wage despite barrage of encumbrances it witnessed,” he added.
