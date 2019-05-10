Ogoni Cleanup And The Tower Parable (2)

Comparing the building of a tower to hydrocarbons pollution remediation of the Niger Delta is useful, although it is patently simplistic but suitable parable. To build a tower, you have to appoint consultants, including architects, engineers, surveyors and builders. Each of these broad teams would have specialist consultants and builders among them. The builders would have to acquire the requisite expertise and labour forces needed for the tasks. Without the architectural and engineering designs of the tower and production of bills of quantities, including those submitted by specialist service providers, it is impossible select builders through competitive bids that can be objectively compared.

The foundation and substructure for towers can be very deep and expensive. They take time to build and once completed are promptly covered up and out of sight. The preparatory period used by HYPREP to get off the ground can be compared to the period and efforts taken by the substructure of any substantial project. The superstructure is often faster and more exciting for all parties involved in the project. It can also be exciting for the observing public, especially if the edifice turns out to be a great place marker. It takes the cooperation of all participants to ensure a palatable outcome at the end of the day. By the time the tower is competed no one remembers the pain, expense and slow pace of the substructure.

The cleanup covers both land and ground/surface waters. The UNEP report of August 2011 spoke of places with hydrocarbons pollution going as deep as five metres into the ground. Today, excavations have shown that pollution may have reached depths close to 10 metres in some places. Besides the depth, consultants must also determine the area that had been so contaminated. Extend this to swamps and ground water pollution and the situation gets more complicated. It is inherent that baselines are updated and tracked over a period of time before bids are called and contracts are placed. Bidders are given quantities of pollutants to deal with as well as the methods and materials to utilise. They are also allowed to suggest alternatives which would be weighed by the consultants before being accepted for implementation. These may not constitute rocket science, but they require expertise and careful work.

I visited some of the cleanup sites in the Eleme area on Thursday April 25, 2019, to ascertain the state of things. We saw work in progress at some of the locations. We also visited the offices of the project management consultants to gain information about their work approaches, project milestones and challenges. Of particular interest to me was the fact that every nutrient or material to be used in the bioremediation must be approved by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and that items that are genetically modified or engineered would not be tolerated here. My takeaway was that much of what is done, as well as what is to be expected (and relevant milestones), are not adequately in the public domain as they ought to be. HYPREP should ensure that this is done.

One of the gains of the project is that community youths get trained by the contractors to participate in the work. While we do not call for pollution so as to have jobs generated, it is clear that the cleanup of Ogoni and the rest of the Niger Delta has the potential of producing thousands of youths with competence in various aspects hydrocarbons pollution remediation.

Let us round this up by returning to the fact of comprehensive environmental management plans related to hydrocarbons projects. The Niger Delta is not only polluted by oil spills and gas flares. There are others such as drilling muds, sundry toxic wastes and produced water. These are serious contaminants. It is time to audit the environment of the entire region.

Carefully prepared environmental management plans have the potential to curtail environmental misbehaviours by oil companies and related operators. In the case of Ogoni, as the cleanup commences, the decommissioning and dismantling of decrepit oil installations should commence. A recent oil spill in one of the abandoned, but not decommissioned wells in the Oloibiri oil field communities underscores the validity of this point. Abandonment or cessation of operations does not guarantee environmental safety. Decommissioning, remediation and environmental restoration are needed in all cases.