Patient-Centric Healthcare (2)

Care Coordination: PMS or EHR

An effective practice management system for hospitals and clinics is a gateway to a patient-centric approach. Besides being engaging, it solves the problems of coordination and related activities. Basic functionality of PMS include:

Managing appointments

Insurance verification

Scheduling tasks

Payments and billing

On the other hand, electronic health record system provides room for storing patient details including the allergies, disease codes, treatment and lab reports. It enables sharing patient information with specialists of different medical practices.

Healthcare providers can take advantage of complete digitalisation of their services. This can be done by streamlining the workflows with a PMS system and integrating with an EHR solution to make it even more patient-centric.

Store-and-Forward Interactions:

A good method for administering and coordinating medical data is asynchronous communication. Also known as store-and-forward, it is a facilitator for sharing medical information such as health history, medical images, scans and reports between health professionals and even patients.

Store-and-forward allows data to be shared, acted upon and be accessible to physicians in multiple locations. It employs the use of multichannel communications to relay data for applicable health decisions.

Enhancement: Personal Medical Experience Using AI

The joy of patient-centric healthcare is a personal medical experience. With the availability of AI and family health records, detailed diagnostics and medical decisions can be more precise and specific for patients.

Prescribing drugs, advising healthy diets and treating allergies will be more effective. A patient can also be warned in advance of illnesses that are genetically inherited and advised on the best way to avoid them.

Another practical application of AI and ML is the use of deep structured learning for health decision making. AI consultations allow making diagnosis and providing detailed medical actions to a specific patient based on millions examples of relevant cases.

Block-chain:

Unlocking the potential of block-chain technology can solve the most pressing challenges in the healthcare industry. A distributed ledger addresses the problems of compliance, interoperability and data security and makes it a choice for enabling new patient-centric business models.

The use of block-chain will ensure:

Integrity of medical records

Consent data management

Trust between health stakeholders

Block-chain is a safe haven for medical data. A smart contract can be used to protect the privacy of a patient’s medical information. Thus, focusing the healthcare ecosystem on patients empowered with data as the most valuable asset.

Cloud Solutions:

Cloud-based solutions are a standard in modern software systems. It enables interoperability among stakeholders and works well with remote work locations unifying all the branches in a healthcare system.

Hospitals and professional healthcare providers should consider platforms that allow easy communication and access to health records in real-time. The use of cloud-based systems and communication platforms can enable fast and secure data collection, integration, and synchronisation.

Data put together from clinical, financial and operational departments should be used in developing new metrics for quality, patient satisfaction and healthcare performance.

Resulting:

Data can be used to give medical advice and treatment plan to fit individuals based on the metrics.

The Best Way to Patient-Centric Healthcare

Implementation of the patient-centric model is impossible without the use of technology. Therefore, healthcare providers must consider the most beneficial technology solutions that facilitate making data-driven decisions, providing consistent medical care and taking into account, individual factors of each patient.

Patient’s participation and contribution combined with the right tools will lead to improving a patient’s medical experience, and indeed, make patient-centric solutions the best adaptation for healthcare providers.